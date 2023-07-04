Gambia: VP Jallow Receives Concerned Gambian Youth Network On Migration

Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow on Monday 26 June 2023 received in audience executive committee members of the CONCERNED GAMBIAN YOUTHS NETWORK on migration at his office at the State House in Banjul.

The youth group is affiliated to The Gambia Refugees Association - Europe Branch - a migration lobby group based in Germany that supports and protects the rights of Gambian migrants in Europe

During their meeting at State House, the Vice President expressed Gambia government's willingness to address migration matters through bilateral and multilateral means. He indicated that his government is fully aware of the plight of Gambian youths who traveled to Europe and other destinations through irregular means. He affirmed government's commitment to stop irregular migration by addressing the inherent push factors. He expressed government's plan to engage the German and other European governments on how to provide skills training opportunities to Gambian migrants so as to facilitate their integration into the communities of their host countries and minimise their deportations.

VP Jallow was informed by the association about the plight of the deportees as most of them do not get any support for reintegration subsequent to their arrival in the Gambia. He was also informed about the inhumane treatment often meted-out on Gambian deportees by their European handlers.

VP Jallow advised that the group should work closely with institutions on the ground to facilitate the reception and reintegration of deportees. He further advised that more sensitisbation should be done on migration related matters so as to help demystify some of the negative narratives and stigma attached to deportations. He called on the group to collaborate with various change agents in the Gambia to accomplish this task.

The youth group thanked the Vice President for his foresight and concern. They expressed hope that matters surrounding deportations would be addressed soon.

Gambian asylum seekers rejoice as UK judges rule against deportation to Rwanda

Gambia joins OEC as its newest Member State