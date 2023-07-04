Gambia: Arrested 63 Intending Migrants Released

3 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Mamanding Dibba, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), has told this medium that they have released the alleged 63 intending migrants who were on Saturday arrested at Batakunku village in the West Coast Regions (WCR) of the Gambia.

The PRO confirmed that the detainees who were held at the Migrants Centre in Tanji are no longer in their possession. He added he could not confirm whether foreigners among them have returned to their respective countries.

He also told this medium that the principal suspect who reported the matter to the authorities is currently helping the police with their investigation.

The 63 intended migrants were alleged to have planned to go to the Canary Islands. Among the released detainees include 44 Senegalese, 17 Gambians and 1 Bissau Guinean.

Our source revealed that the alleged intending migrants' operational plans revealed that they were supposed to take a wooden canoe with foodstuff and boat engines on tour for the journey.

