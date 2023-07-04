Gambia: Barrow Accepts Minister Abbas Sanyang's Resignation

3 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 26th June 2023: With reference to Section 75, subsection 6 (a) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, President of the Republic, Mr. Adama Barrow on Monday 26th June 2023 accepted the resignation letter of Honourable Sherrif Abba Sanyang as Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

President Barrow thanked Mr Sanyang for the services he rendered to the Government and the people of The Gambia.

Mr Sanyang's resignation effective 1st July 2023 is for personal reasons contravening his position as a Cabinet Minister. Mr Sanyang served as Regional Governor in the Central River Region before his appointment as Lands Minister in May 2022.

Meanwhile, President Barrow has assigned the Minister of Public Service, Honourable Baboucarr Bouy to oversee the Lands' Ministry until a new Minister is appointed.

