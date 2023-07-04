Gambia: Essa Faal Vows to Change Politics of Attacks, Tribalism

The 2021 Independent Presidential candidate, Essa Mbye Faal, has vowed to change lots of happenings in The Gambia, saying it includes politics of personal attacks and tribalism.

Speaking to Kerr Fatou, he said politics of irrelevant, trivial and stupid issues are things holding the country back. Faal revealed that he doesn't want to be involved in such politics while reiterating that he as well cannot change that by participating in it.

"I cannot change it by embracing it. I can only change it by putting it aside and showing people there are better behaviours. I was attacked from all angles of politics, called all sorts of names."

Personally, he explained that when he sees Gambians, he doesn't see tribes. Faal further stated that he wants to offer leadership in which everything is based on merit and in compliance with rules, instead of parochial things. The political discussions, he said, should be about how best the country can be moved forward instead of a tribal attachment.

Speaking on his sacrifices to the nation, the former TTRC lead counsel stated: "Gambians must realise that I have made enormous sacrifices during the TRRC and political periods. I have left a lot of my personal issues unattended because I needed that sacrifice to get that TRRC report done. Everybody knows how the commission was configured, and needed special help to get the report done."

About people's comment during the 2021 presidential election that he left the TRRC unfinished and joined the political arena, Faal admitted he was offended but he could not say much. He added that the TRRC job was already done and he finished all reports before hopping into politics.

Dwelling on political attacks on him during the campaign period, the seasoned lawyer explained: "I am such a respecter of laws and personalities that there are certain things I will not do. I will not go out and insult the president. Because I was not so confrontational and when it comes to certain things, people misunderstood. It's just my character; I like to respect authority, our elders, give them different, and put them in a special place."

He clarified that if he disagrees on any national issue, he would state his position on the matter, vowing to do it in the most respectful manner.