Gambia: Senior Citizens Calls On Govt, Others to Support Promote Health

The University of Senior Citizens have called on the Government of The Gambia, parastatals and the private sector to give extensive support in promoting their health.

They made the call during their first lecture on health with the Chief Executive Officer of Innovarx Global Health Care at the Sahel Campus.

The association is spearheaded by women and men aged 50 years and above. Members of the association are drawn from various backgrounds and walks of life to share experiences with the community through permanent learning with the main objective of enhancingthe quality of life and living conditions of senior citizens through knowledge sharing, continuous education, learning and engagement in community services.

Jainaba Jallow-Njie, President of the University of Senior Citizens said without good health they will not be able to function well as members of society. She therefore appealed to Government and the private sector to help promote their health as 'they have serve their country well and should now get something in return.'

She added that good health is paramount in family welfare and national development.

Dr. Ismaila Badjie, CEO Innovarx Global Health Care, who doubles as the Health Lecturer for the Senior Citizens said the Senior Citizens built the nation.

He pointed out that The Gambia has one of the lowest population of those with 65 years and above in the world, adding that the country is ranked 187 out of 196.

He went on to say that Senior Citizens make of only 2.4% of the population. He described Senior Citizens as the most valuable in society.

He stated that a huge factor that is not discussed within society is genetic predisposition and the existence of the emergency health care system of the society.

He went on to say that health care should have been subsidised for Senior Citizens in the country but noted that this is not the case from Government.

