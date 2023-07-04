Gambia: Barrow Urges Reconciliation for National Development

3 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

President Adama Barrow in his Eid-Ul Adha (Tobaski) message on Wednesday called for the promotion of peace and reconciliation for national development.

The President spoke at the Eid prayer at the King Fahad Mosque in Banjul. The congregation comprised cabinet ministers, religious leaders, senior government officials and a cross-section of the public.

It is a norm that in every Eid prayer, the president would answer questions from the waiting press officers on matters relating to the state of the country.

President Barrow said: "I call for peace and unity among Gambians. We should reconcile, unite and join my government to work for national development. Unity is strength and Gambians should foster peace. Through peace and unity, we are sure of prosperity."

The head of state further reechoed and appealed to all Gambians to unite and work for the country's development, saying it was because of unity other countries are developing.

