Gambia: Real Never Lost Hope of Winning Title - Zahovaiko

Vjatšeslav Zahovaiko, head coach of Real de Banjul FC has stated that they never lost hope of winning this year's Gambian Premier League title despite many setbacks.

Coach Slava as he is fondly called was speaking in an interview with reporters shortly after Real de Banjul were confirmed winners of the 2022/2023 First Division League title after playing a goalless draw against Waa Banjul during their final game of the season played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Real de Banjul won the league title on goal-difference after collecting the same number of points (52) with Falcons FC. Both teams shared the same statistics (14 victories, 10 draws and 6 losses in 30 games) with the only difference being the goals scored.

The Whites, Real de Banjul scored 38 goals while the Abuko-based team, Falcons scored 33.

"Despite our setbacks, we never lost hope. Even though there were some moments when we thought the title was gone, suddenly everything changed. I am really happy that the boys won the title," said coach Zahovaiko.

The Real de Banjul Estonian coach further expressed relief for winning the title, noting that it was not easy work. "I am happy that we achieved it together."

According to him, Real de Banjul Football Club has been waiting for such moment for a long time, adding that he believed in winning this year's title as soon as he was appointed coach of the club.

"We had set goals for this season as part of our aims of winning the title and one of them was to have a good training process. With a good training process, you can achieve good results. I think this is our secret together with hard work."

Asked about how many trophies he won as a coach, he responded: "This is my first time winning a title as a coach. This is also my first time working as a coach abroad. So, this is really special moment for me and I will never forget these feelings."

Asked whether he could continue being Real de Banjul coach ahead of next season, he said: "at the moment I cannot say anything other than to celebrate and maybe after we can talk about the future."

He finally congratulated Real de Banjul FC Club President William Abraham, the management, his technical staff, players and fans for what he described as a job well done.