Gambia: GHNCOY 8 Supports Essau Central Mosque

The Ghanaian Contingent (GHNCOY 7) deployed with the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) as part of its Civil Military Cooperation last Wednesday donated praying mats, kettles and food items to South Essau Central Mosque in support of Eid Ul-Adha, locally called Tobaski.

Lieutenant Colonel Kwesi Peprah, the Ghanaian contingent commander in presenting the materials to beneficiaries said the gesture was meant to celebrate Eid with the community. He thanked the Barra community and its environs for thir hospitality. He also wished all Muslims a Happy Eid.

Alhagie Dodou Saidy, Imam Ratib of Essau Central Mosque in receiving the materials on behalf of the community thanked GHNCOY 7 for the generosity he said will be beneficial to them especially the materials for the mosque. He prayed for them to successfully fulfil their mission and return to their families in peace.

Major Maxwell Asola, PIO for ECOMIG thanked the community for the opportunity. He said the gesture was made possible through ECOMIG Force Commander.

In a similar development, the Commanding Officer (CO) Nigeria Company 8 (NIGCOY 8) Economic Community Of West African States Mission In The Gambia (ECOMIG) Lieutenant Colonel Moerino Joseph Bent celebrated with officers and soldiers of NIGCOY 8 to mark the Eid El Kabir 2023 during Eid prayer held at the Central Mosque Yundum Barracks.

The CO also felicitated with the good people of Gambia and thanked them for their unwavering support and cooperation. He further appreciated the neighbouring contigents for their steadfastness in ensuring the mandate of ECOMIG.

He thanked the Almighty God for His guidance and reminded that the Eid el Kabir celebration espouses the virtues of Prophet Abraham and urged all to follow in the same vien.

