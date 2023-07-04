Gambia: Gamo, Drammeh Return From Ipc Athletes' Forum

Gambian Para powerlifter Modou Gamo and coach Hagie Drammeh have returned to the country after representing The Gambia at the 2023 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Forum held in Icheon, Korea between 25th - 27th June.

The 3rd IPC Athletes' Forum brought together over 60 athletes and representatives from across the Paralympic Movement to discussions on a variety of topics including the impact of Para sports, Paralympic Games, leadership, anti-doping, classification, governance, athletes representation, athletes wellbeing and career ranssition, and what qualities an athlete leader should have.

The forum, hosted by the Korean Paralympic Committee (KPC) at its National Training Centre was supported by the BDH Foundation.

Athlete representatives from the IOC Athletes' Commission and WADA Athlete Council were also in attendance as well as members of the IPC Governing Board and Management team.

Josh Dueck, IPC Athletes' Council First Vice Chairperson said: "The IPC is deeply committed to having athletes at the heart of everything we do. It was tremendous to bring together athlete representatives from the global Paralympic Movement in Korea."

"The discussions during and in between the sessions were extremely empowering. Great progress was made during the three days," he added.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President said: "The IPC Athletes' Forum was a fantastic opportunity for the IPC to inform athletes about our ongoing work but most importantly for the IPC to hear first-hand from athletes about their issues, challenges and things that matter most to them."

According to him, "to engage with athletes for three days, away from competition, to learn more will make the IPC even better, more athlete focused organisation."

"Nine of the 14 current IPC Governing Board members are former Para athletes, and I was delighted that many could attend the forum to interact and hear from the athletes," he also said.

Jung Jin-Owan, President of the Korean Paralympic Committee, said: "For the development of sustainable Paralympic Movement, athletes' leadership is needed. Let us lead the development of Para sports in accordance with the situation in each country."

Chairman Bae Dong-Hyun from BDH Foundation, who sponsored the forum, said "It was a valuable time to meet with Para athletes and officials from all over the world and communicate with each other for the development of Para sports. We will continue to foster Para athletes and support infrastructure not only in Korea but also in countries in need."

25 athletes of the the over 60 athletes in attendance were supported to attend the event by the IPC Solidarity Programme which aims to ensure broader representation of all regions at the IPC events.

Modou Gamo said the the forum serves as a life changing opportunity for him, adding that he has seen how athletes are transformed to become administrators.

Hagie Drammeh, who is also the Press attaché for the Gambia National Paralympic Committee described the opportunity as another milestone achievement and an opportunity for him to know how the Paralympic Movement works.

They both thanked the IPC and Gambia National Olympic Committee for supporting their trip. They went on to thank NPC Gambia President Sulayman Colley for his visionary leadership.