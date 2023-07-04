Gambia: Saudi Hajj Ministry Recognises Gambia

3 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umra in Saudi Arabia has recognised The Gambia as one of the best performing countries in addressing the needs of the pilgrims.

The award ceremony was attended by the Permanent Secretary (Buba Sanyang), Amir Ul- Hajj (Sheikh Ebrima Jarju and Managing Director GIA (Lamin Cham).

The award was introduced this year under two categories such as: Best compliance countries in terms of using the E-system and Best performing countries in addressing the needs of the pilgrims.

The Gambia falls second in the second category out of only three countries (Malaysia, The Gambia and Bahrain).

