Gambia: Jam City Move to 3rd Spot in 2nd Division League

3 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City on Saturday defeated Gunjur United 2-1 in their week-33 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum to move to third-place in the 2022/2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jambanjelly based-club sat fifth-place on the country's Second Tier table with 53 points before clashing with Gunjur United, who sat ninth-place on the Second Division League table with 44 points.

Jam City made a stunning start to the match and launched several goal scoring attempts.

Ismaila Camara gave Jam City the lead in the 9th minute before Alasanna Yirajang extended their lead in the 39th minute to dash Gunjur United's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Gunjur United responded back for an equaliser and created some goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Jam City.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur United regrouped themselves and plied pressure on Jam City defence line.

Wing wizard Abdoulie Jassey pulled back one goal for Gunjur United in the 62nd minute of the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Coastal Town boys.

The win moves Jam City to third-place on the Second Division League table standing with 56 points.

Gunjur United remain 9th place on the Second Division League table with 44 points despite slipping to Jam City.

Meanwhile, Bombada thrashed Medical FC 3-1 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to move to fourth-place on the country's Second Tier table with 54 points.

Medical FC remain 11th place on the Second Division League table with 43 points despite losing to Bombada.

