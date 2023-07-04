Nigeria: Kano Govt to Invest in Irrigation Farming, Supports Farmers

The Kano state government has announced it's intention to invest in irrigation farming as a way of empowering farmers to enhance food production in the state instead of relying solely on raining season farming.

This was made known by the Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Tuesday, while on a tour at the Guzuguzu Irrigation Farm at Alkalawa village, Kabo Local Government Area.

He explained that the government will implement targeted interventions that will empower farmers to improve livelihood and contribute to the overall economic growth of the state.

Addressing farmers, Deputy Governor Gwarzo expressed the government's commitment to investing in irrigation infrastructure and supporting the agricultural sector.

He commended the farmers for their dedication and assured them of his intention to relay their needs and demands to the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

"The aim is to implement targeted interventions that empower farmers, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the overall economic growth of Kano State" Abdussalam announced.

The Deputy Governor concluded by emphasizing the importance of the Guzuguzu Irrigation Farm in boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.

He assured the farmers that their concerns and requirements would be given due attention by the state government.

Covering a vast area of fertile land, the Guzuguzu Irrigation Farm has been a significant contributor to Kano State's agricultural output.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Governor was received by the Kano CARES management and local farmers upon arrival.

The Kano CARES Project Engineer, Bashir Sani, briefed the delegation on the farm's infrastructure. He highlighted that the Guzuguzu Dam, built in 1980, was initially established for irrigation farming activities spanning 70 hectares.

"However, inadequate water supply led to farmers abandoning irrigation farming and focusing solely on rainy season cultivation" he stated.

Bashir Sani revealed that the intervention of Kano CARES included the construction of an irrigation canal, allowing farmers to cultivate approximately 200 hectares of farmland.

"The farm site has a potential capacity of 300 hectares, but the current intervention covers 150 hectares, with a target of 200 hectares" Sani disclosed.