Africa: UN, AU Hail Burundi Soldiers for Securing Somalia

4 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The African Union and United Nations envoys in Somalia have lauded Burundi peacekeepers for their sterling stabilisation efforts in Somalia.

Mohammed El-Amine Souef, the special representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia said Burundi is a key contributor to peace and stability in Africa, especially in Somalia and Central Africa.

Souef, who is also the head of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), said Burundi has contributed immensely to the ideal universal peace mainly through political solutions anchored on mediation and constant engagement in favour of peace and security.

"Burundi has never resisted investing in peace operations which for many people represent the unique hope for finding lasting peace like in Somalia and Central Africa," he said.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia also lauded Burundian peacekeepers for their courage and sacrifice.

Gbeho pledges the UN's commitment to continue supporting the AU Mission with more than 3,000 Burundian troops.

"You are making a difference daily to the security of the Somali people," she noted.

Sam Okiding, ATMIS force commander, said the Burundian troops have played a key role in pacifying Somalia and protecting the civilian population in their area of responsibility.

"The Burundi contingent in Somalia has been at the forefront in fostering peace and stability in their Areas of Responsibility, and we commend you for your selfless efforts," Okiding said.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.