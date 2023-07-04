Somalia: Al-Shabaab Operative Killed in Nisa Raid in Lower Shabelle Region

4 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Afgoye (Smn) — Somali Intelligence forces conducted an operation against Al-Shabaab in Barire and Sabid, Lower Shabelle region in response to rising raids on SNA and AU bases.

NISA said the troops killed Al-Shabaab and seized his AK-47 riffle during the covert operation that comes weeks after militants attack UPDF base in Bulo-Marer town.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has announced the deaths of 54 Ugandan soldiers in the May 26 al-Shabab attack on a base housing African Union peacekeepers.

"NISA carried out a planned operation in Macalinka village located between Barire and Sabid within Lower Shabelle region, and killed an Al-Shabaab fighter," reads the statement.

The Intelligence agency added that the operation will continue in the region with attempt to flush out Al-Shabaab and avert their plots to carry out attacks in Lower Shabelle region.

The region is among the areas, where Al-Shabaab has bases and often conducts attacks targeting Somali and AU military bases as part of its insurgency aimed to topple the FGS.

