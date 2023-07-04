Somalia: Somali Capital Hit By Deadly Mortar Attack Amidst Tight Security

Mogadishu, Somalia — A dawn mortar fire was reported in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, targeting villages near the presidential palace and other vital areas.

A Quranic teacher and his Daughter died in Waberi District while 3 others were injured after a mortar struck a residential zone, according to the eyewitnesses.

Four other mortar shells landed in Wardhigley district, specially around the heavily fortified Presidential palace. At least three people are reportedly killed in the bombardment.

The Federal Government's security agencies have not yet given details about the mortar that hit Mogadishu, and they arrested any suspects over the incident.

Local residents said the Security forces maintained a heightened security presence within the security perimeter around the palace to avert further attacks.

Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed more than 300 people.