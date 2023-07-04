Somalia: Somali Capital Hit By Deadly Mortar Attack Amidst Tight Security

4 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A dawn mortar fire was reported in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, targeting villages near the presidential palace and other vital areas.

A Quranic teacher and his Daughter died in Waberi District while 3 others were injured after a mortar struck a residential zone, according to the eyewitnesses.

Four other mortar shells landed in Wardhigley district, specially around the heavily fortified Presidential palace. At least three people are reportedly killed in the bombardment.

The Federal Government's security agencies have not yet given details about the mortar that hit Mogadishu, and they arrested any suspects over the incident.

Local residents said the Security forces maintained a heightened security presence within the security perimeter around the palace to avert further attacks.

Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed more than 300 people.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.