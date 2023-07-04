Liberia: Man Arrested With 98 Ak-47 Rounds

Nimba County — The Joint Security in Ganta, Nimba County has arrested a 26- year-old man alongside his girlfriend with over 98 rounds of AK-47 bullets, including two magazines that contained 39 rounds each plus 38 extra rounds all brand new from neighboring Guinea.

Suspect Richard Kollie crossed into Liberia with his girlfriend via the Ganta border in Nimba and proceeded to Kakata, Margibi County.

Reasons behind Suspect Kollie bringing huge AK-47 ammunition from Guinea to Liberia is yet to be established by the Joint Security of Liberia.

The suspect and his girlfriend have been turned over to the Crimes Services Division of the Liberia National Police in Ganta undergoing interrogation.

The NEW DAWN gathered that a relative of Suspect Richard Kollie, who was a Guinean army officer, passed off recently in Guinea.

As a result of the loss, he went to Guinea to speak with family members but returned with the huge ammunition.

The suspect has been a generator repairer in Ganta but relocated to Boy's Town near Kakata, Margib sometime ago.

He allegedly told Police investigators that he was carrying the 98 ammunition to Kakata, but his actual motive is yet to be established.

The arrest of Suspect Richard Kollie brings to ten the number of persons apprehended by Joint Security in Ganta for being in possession of illegal firearms and weapons.

