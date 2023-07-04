Liberia: 'CPP Will End CDC and UP's Excuses'

-Says Dumoe

Bong County defeated senatorial candidate Menipakai Dumoe says presidential hopeful Alexander B. Cummings' ticket will offer better alternatives for Liberians.

During a radio appearance Monday, 3 July 2023, Dumoe said only Cummings' Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ticket can effectively address the excuses that the Unity Party (UP) and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) governments have made.

Dumoe accused the former ruling UP and the ruling CDC of squandering the opportunities given to them over the past 20 years.

Dumoe alleged that both the Unity Party and the CPP have employed failed strategies that only provide excuses to the Liberian people.

He indicated that it is time to elect Mr. Cumming who will implement economic policies that will truly move the country forward.

According to Dumoe, the country has experienced nearly 20 years of undisrupted peace.

Following a two-year interim government, he said the Unity Party was in power for 12 years while the CDC has been in power for nearly six years, amounting to over 20 years of peace.

However, Dumoe argued that none of them has been able to reach the country's tax basket of 12 billion dollars within these 20 years.

Yet, he said, they continue to give excuses about diseases and the aftermath of the war.

"The African Development Bank's economic outlook report on Ivory Coast states that the country's GDP has grown by 7 percent," said Dumoe.

He contrasted this with President Weah and the Unity Party's claims of a 4 percent increase in Liberia's GDP.

Dumoe stated that neighboring countries are making significant strides to improve their own countries while UP leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai is beating his chest and bragging about a 4% increase.

The former senatorial candidate sees the upcoming elections as an opportunity to provide Liberians with renewed hope and a new direction for the country.

In another development, Mr. Abdullah Kiatamba has raised concerns about the capacity of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

He alleged that the NEC has not demonstrated a willingness to address fundamental issues arising during the election.

Kiatamba appreciated the involvement of the international community in the election process and considered it a positive development.

However, he emphasized the need for assurances from the election commission and highlighted the importance of their engagement with the public.

Kiatamba urged the international community to go beyond the ordinary and step up their efforts, as the upcoming election is expected to be tense and critical.

Additionally, Mr. Mo Ali, while defending the Unity Party, disclosed that the unity party played a critical role in Liberia's development for which it has received more endorsements to rule the country.

Mr. Ali believes that the Unity Party's wide-ranging endorsements and support from across the country increase their chances of winning the election in October, which is their ultimate goal.

Ali stated that all the endorsements received by the Unity Party have significant value, particularly at a time when the Liberian people are concerned about young individuals losing their lives due to drugs.