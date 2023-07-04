Liberia: Justice Wolokollie Suggests Review of Electoral Laws

Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie of the Supreme Court of Liberia, is calling for a review of the country's electoral laws and regulations before the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections in order to challenge provisions that are inapplicable.

Speaking over the weekend at the launch of the Bishop Arthur F. Kulah Lecture Series by the Liberia Council of Churches in Monrovia, Justice Wolokollie noted a need for politicians to hire services of lawyers to review the electoral laws and regulations prior to the polls.

She stressed that this is necessary because some of the laws may not be applicable now, considering many challenges from deplorable roads to disregard of implementation of some provisions of the Liberian Constitution.

She underscores that Justice and Rule of Law are key component of free and fair elections.

According to her, existing regulations and guidelines set by the National Elections Commission on August 22, 2016, relating to pre and post-electoral processes may be in certain instances, inapplicable considering the period in which elections are held in Liberia.

Justice Wolokollie also stresses that the design of an appropriate justice system is fundamental to democratic legitimacy, including credibility of electoral processes, adding that electoral justice system must be seen to act effectively, displaying independence and impartiality to promote justice, transparency, accessibility, inclusiveness, and equality.

She cautions that any perception that the system is not sound and robust may jeopardize its credibility and cause the electors to question their participation in the electoral process or even reject its final results.

According to her, the electoral laws and NEC regulations and guidelines must provide the framework for the conduct of free, fair and inclusive elections.

"Most times," she notes, "conflicts exist because some political parties and independent candidates do not retain lawyers to guide them through the electoral process but only hire their services when a challenge is posed and some of the lawyers are not abreast of NEC's regulations and guidelines."

She adds that lawyers representing a political party, or an independent candidate should be abreast with the election's laws relating to electoral processes, and they must not incite their clients by prevailing on them that ruling against them are wrong when the fault is due to their misinterpretation of the electoral laws and NEC regulations.

However, in his annual message, the President of the Liberia Council of Churches, Reverend Doctor Samuel Reeves, says the LCC will continue to preach peace, democracy, and rule of law.

He assures that the current Council leadership and its members will remain politically neutral, independent and stand for the respect for human rights.

Reverend Reeves urges electorate not to vote on the basis of tribalism and sectionalism but in the general best interest of all Liberians.

He calls on pastors to lead their congregations to vote and to vote their consciences under the inspiration and influence of only the Holy Spirit.

He says members of the LCC will maintain their declaration of political neutrality and objectivity as rooted in Godly integrity, and that no member of his administration should become spokesperson, affiliate, card-carrying member or partisan of a political party.

Dr. Reeves says the Liberia Council of Churches will partner with government but will take no money from the government for national church-related programs, such as Fast and Prayer or July 26 Independence Day celebration, among other activities.

He adds that the Council is also committed to promoting freedom of religion, food security, better health, education, peace and justice as well as gender equality.

"We commit ourselves to a world free of war; we support integrity and sovereignty of nations and stand against aggression," the LCC president adds.

