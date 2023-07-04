Liberia: President Weah Visits the Holy Land and Holy Sites

4 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Offers Prayers for Liberia's continued Peace and Prosperity

President George M. Weah Monday began his official working visit to the State of Israel with a tour visit of Holy Sites in Jerusalem.

Accompanied by First Lady Madam Clar Marie Weah, Ministers, and some ranking members of the Legislature, President Weah and entourage were led on a guided tour by Israeli Government Representatives to some of the Holy Sites in the Holy Land of Jerusalem including the Western Wall known also as the Wailing Wall.

This Wall represents the most religious site in the world for the Jewish people. Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, it is the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple and an incredibly important site of modern Israeli history.

He also toured the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, which contains the site of Jesus' crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.

It is Christianity's holiest site. The church stands at the end of the Via Dolorosa--the route Jesus is believed to have taken on the way to his crucifixion.

President Weah and delegation also visited the Holy Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem where, according to the four Gospels of the New Testament, Jesus Christ underwent agony in the garden and was arrested before his crucifixion. It is a place of great resonance in Christianity. There are several small olive groves on the church property, all adjacent to each other and identified with biblical Gethsemane.

At these various Holy Sites in Jerusalem, Weah offered prayers for peace to reign in Liberia while also seeking God's divine blessings for a peaceful and successful election in October this year.

On Tuesday, President Weah accompanied by First Lady Weah is expected to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog in the morning hours and later in the Afternoon meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At these meetings, the leaders of both countries are expected to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, which include international peace and security, economic and trade ties, among others.

