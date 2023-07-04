Liberia: Farmers in Nimba County Endorse President George Weah for Re-Election

Ganta — Over four thousand farmers in Nimba County gathered in Beadatuo old Town in Buu-YAO, district number 5 over the weekend and officially endorsed President George Weah for re-election.

The Nimba County Farmers Association stated that their decision to support President George Weah's re-election was based on his continued support for the agricultural sector in the County.

They expressed their satisfaction with the improved road network in district number 5, which has provided them with better access to markets for their agricultural products.

Estella Robert, reading the endorsement statement on behalf of the Nimba County Farmers Association, commended President Weah for his efforts in advancing agricultural development and rural empowerment during his administration. She highlighted the significant achievements in the agricultural sector witnessed by farmers in the County.

The Nimba County Farmers Association expressed their appreciation to President George Weah for his steps in improving the livelihoods of farmers and promoting sustainable farming practices. They specifically mentioned the establishment of the Smallholders Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), among other initiatives.

Our correspondent reported that the Nimba County Farmers Association praised the government's commitment to providing farmers with high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and farming equipment, which has resulted in increased productivity and improved crop yields, benefiting farmers in the County.

The farmers also acknowledged the government's efforts in improving market access and value chain development in the agricultural sector. Through the establishment of market linkages and the promotion of value-added agricultural products, farmers have been able to secure better prices for their products, ultimately improving their incomes.

The Nimba County Farmers Association extended their gratitude to the government for the positive impact of the STAR-P and RETRAP initiatives in transforming the lives of farmers in the County.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Chairman Bories B. Barlea disclosed that these initiatives have provided training, resources, and empowerment to farmers, enabling them to enhance their productivity and income. He reaffirmed the Nimba County Farmers Association's strong support for President George Weah's re-election, expressing confidence that the agricultural sector will continue to thrive under his leadership, benefiting both farmers and the entire nation.

Chairman Bories Barlea mentioned several farmers' cooperatives in the County, including the Cash Crop Cooperative, Cereal Crops Cooperative, Oil Palm Cooperative, Animal Husbandry Cooperative, and Vegetables Cooperative, among others.

"We appreciate the steps taken to improve the livelihoods of farmers and promote sustainable farming practices in the country," said Chairman Barlea. He further stated that the association strives to increase productivity and improve the quality of agricultural products by equipping farmers with the necessary tools and techniques. Additionally, the Nimba United Farmers Association actively engages in advocacy efforts to promote the interests of its members.

Chairman Barlea pledged the Nimba County Farmers Association's commitment to sustainable agriculture practices and environmental conservation, recognizing the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations.

Accepting the farmers' endorsement, Reginald Mehn, Chairman of the ruling party in Nimba County, and Musa Konneh, Vice Chairman for Mobilization of the CDC, expressed their gratitude to the Nimba County Farmers Association for their support in endorsing President George Weah for re-election. They further pledged their unwavering support for President George Weah's re-election campaign.