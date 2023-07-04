Liberia: Yaweh FC Clinches Victory in 2022/2023 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Women's Community League

Yaweh FC emerged triumphant in the highly anticipated final of the 2022/2023 Liberia Football Association (LFA) women's community league. The thrilling match took place on the 2nd of July at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex practice pitch in Paynesville. Yaweh FC exhibited their prowess on the field by defeating Concern Aid International with an impressive 3-0 scoreline.

Unfortunately, Woiwor FC and Angel were absent during the day's kick-off, missing out on the chance to showcase their skills and compete in the final matches. Nonetheless, the remaining teams displayed their determination to succeed in their respective games.

In the second match of the day, Liberia Falconet secured a 2-0 victory against Republic FC, showcasing their talent and tactical prowess. The game proved to be a captivating display of skill and strategy.

Meanwhile, the third match between Camp United and Spartans FC resulted in a goalless draw. Both teams demonstrated their resilience and fought hard to gain an advantage, but ultimately, they shared the spoils with a well-fought stalemate.

Following their triumph, Yaweh FC received a symbolic check amounting to L$25,000 in recognition of their exceptional performance throughout the league. Moreover, their remarkable achievement has earned them a promotion to the women's lower league, providing them with an opportunity to compete at a higher level in the future.

During the award ceremony, LFA Vice President (3rd) Jodie Reid-Seton (Mrs.), transfer match system manager Sebastian Collins, and women's football assistant Kebeh Lamin had the honor of presenting medals to the victorious Yaweh FC players. This gesture not only acknowledges their remarkable accomplishment but also serves as an inspiration for future women's football endeavors.

Yaweh FC's impressive victory in the 2022/2023 LFA Women's Community League highlights the exceptional talent and dedication of the team. It is a testament to their hard work and serves as a milestone in their football journey, opening doors to further success in the women's lower league.