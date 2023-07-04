Liberia: CDC Picks Margibi's Legislative Candidates for October 10 Polls

Margibi County — In the build-up to the October 10 polls, partisans of the Margibi's chapter of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have elected one female and four males candidates to vie on the party for senator and representatives for Margibi County in the upcoming elections.

The CDC's primary held over the weekend across the county was aimed to select the party's senatorial and representatives' candidates for the October 10 Legislative and Presidential Elections across the five electoral districts of Margibi County.

Those elected include former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathanial F. McGill for senator, incumbent Ivar K. Jones and Clarence G. Gahr for representatives of District Two and District Five while Marie Eva Doerner and Emmanuel O. Yarh for District One and District Four, respectively.

For Mr. McGill, he emerged as the sole candidate after being elected unopposed by delegates. Despite the controversy surrounding his candidacy, the CDC chose to nominate him on its ticket. Initial reports suggested that some party officials were hesitant to accept his nomination; however, it was later confirmed that his nomination had been accepted.

During the primary, Mr. Daddy Gibson, Chairman of the Margibi branch of the Coalition for Democratic Change, cast a white ballot on behalf of the delegates of the five districts, effectively making Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill the only candidate representing the party in the senatorial race for Margibi.

For their part, incumbent Representatives Ivar K. Jones and Clarence G. Gahr received overwhelming support as they went on to clinch victory unopposed in their respective districts' primaries.

At the same time, Mr. Emmanuel O. Yarh emerged winner in the district four's primary that was initially thought to be competitive after the two would-be candidates backed out the race shortly before the primary began--and instructed their supporters to boycott--citing alleged foul play.

Interestingly, the only registered candidate for the CDC primary in Margibi District Three Leroy Saye Dorwazie was reportedly pressured by top party's officials to back out just minutes to the kickoff of the primary. Reports had suggested that the party decision to draw Mr. Dorwazia's candidacy in the district is to allow the CDC to support incumbent Representative Ellen Attoh-Wreh.

For Margibi District One, Maria Eva Doerner emerged front-runner of the highly anticipated primary after obtaining 245 over her rival former Margibi Representative Saah Richard Gbollie who received 63.