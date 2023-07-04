Liberia: Society of Women Engineers Elects New Leadership - Pledges to Empower and Inspire Female Engineering Students in Stem Careers

Monrovia — The Society of Women Engineers of Liberia (SWEL) has elected a new team of officers to lead the organization for the next three years.

SWEL held its second induction ceremony over the weekend, introducing a fresh group of officials. Mrs. Winnie Siakor-Dilah was appointed as the President, with Rebecca Kumba Fallah as the Vice President, Tenneh M. Andrews as the Secretary, and Alice Kidio as the Financial Secretary.

The colorful ceremony took place at the E.J.S Ministerial Complex outside Monrovia, Congo Town, and was attended by members of the diplomatic community and various government officials. The outgoing administration, led by Public Works Minister Madam Ruth Coker-Collins, concluded their service to the institution with the event.

The oath of office and induction were conducted by Engineer Jacob Fayad, the board chair of the Engineer Society of Liberia (ESOL).

The newly inducted officers include Madam Winnie Siakor-Dilah as President, Rebecca Kumba Fallah as Vice President, Tenneh M. Andrews as Secretary, and Alice Kidio as Financial Secretary. Additionally, Ms. Mysnoh S. Blapooh was inducted as Treasurer, Johnette Dogba as Program and Collegiate Director, and Ms. Ronate V. Paasewe as Religious Officer.

In her inaugural address, Madam Winnie Mameni Siakor-Dilah expressed overwhelming excitement and appreciation on behalf of her leadership team. She emphasized their commitment to maintaining peace, unity, and togetherness within the organization, as was done during the administration of her predecessor, Madam Ruth Coker-Collins.

"Today marks a significant day in the history of our great society as it is the first inauguration since SWEL was founded ten years ago. We appreciate your presence at this event, and it is my pleasure to stand before you as the first elected president of SWEL. I am inspired to build upon the vision set out by our founders and my predecessor, Minister Coker-Collins," she stated.

Madam Siakor-Dilah shared her vision and ambition for SWEL, which includes supporting and encouraging female engineering students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). She expressed her desire for the organization, under her leadership, to expand its services to all fifteen counties of Liberia and meet the demands both locally and internationally.

She also envisioned the establishment of a technical village to provide accommodation and opportunities for young and vulnerable individuals with an interest in STEM fields. Madam Siakor-Dilah highlighted the importance of volunteerism, mentoring, professional development, and member welfare, emphasizing the need for support from the government and private sector to achieve these goals.

Concluding her remarks, the outgoing President and Public Works Minister, Madam Ruth Coker-Collins, expressed her excitement about officially handing over the reins of power.

"I am thrilled to hand over power today as the head of my team. I am genuinely pleased, satisfied, and confident that this new team will excel and uphold the legacy and foundation we and our predecessors have established. We encourage the President to stay strong and patient," she concluded.