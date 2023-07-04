Liberia: Movement for Progressive Change Launches Free Medical Outreach in Clara Town, Doe Community

Monrovia — The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) in Liberia, led by businessman Simeon Freeman, has initiated a free medical outreach program to provide medical services to underprivileged individuals in Liberia.

The MPC stated that offering free medical treatments and services to the people of Liberia is one of the ways they can give back to the community.

Heading the team for the free medical outreach is Dr. James Barclay, the Vice Standard Bearer of the MPC. Dr. Barclay, a medical doctor by profession, was chosen by Simeon Freeman to be his running mate on the MPC ticket.

On Monday, Dr. Barclay led a team of medical workers at the renowned Doe Community Health Center, where over 1,000 individuals received medical services free of charge.

The Medical Outreach program is part of the MPC's corporate responsibility to the people of Liberia. In the past, the party has provided loans to market women, rehabilitated roads in Buchanan, and constructed and cleaned drainages in the PHP Community.

The event on Monday was attended by the Community Chairman, community members, motorcyclists, women's groups, and individuals who came to benefit from the gesture.

Speaking to a team of journalists at the Doe Community Health Center in District #14, Dr. James Barclay, the Vice Running Mate to Mr. Simeon Freeman, emphasized the importance of healthcare for any nation. He explained that the rainy season brings about numerous illnesses, and their presence in District #14 aims to reduce the risk of people falling ill.

Dr. Barclay further noted that Mr. Freeman initiated the free medical outreach out of his love and concern for his people, particularly those living in the slums of Liberia who are unable to afford their daily needs and healthcare services. He assured the community that the medical services are completely free and encouraged residents to come forward for treatment.

He revealed that he is working with a team of nurses who are volunteering their services without compensation.

Dr. Barclay emphasized that if they encounter cases they cannot handle, they will refer them to the John F. Memorial Health Center or the Redemption Hospital.

"Our presence here today is to provide free medical services for the people of Doe Community. We are addressing infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, and many more," Dr. Barclay stated. He added that they have an adequate supply of appropriate medical drugs to support the community's healthcare needs. These services will be extended to other parts of the country as well.

Dr. Barclay concluded by clarifying that the initiative is not politically motivated and has been ongoing even before the election process began.

Prior to Dr. Barclay's statement, Mr. Joshua M. Cooper, Chairman of Central Doe Community and the Elder Council, commended Mr. Freeman and his team for organizing the free medical outreach in their community. He acknowledged that the community has been facing challenges in accessing adequate medical services due to financial constraints. Mr. Cooper expressed his gratitude, stating that once healthcare delivery issues are addressed in the community, the people will experience improved health and well-being.