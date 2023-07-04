Liberia: Over One Thousand Slum Dwellers Benefit From Free Medical Treatment

Over one thousand residents of the densely populated slum of Doe Community on Bushrod Island Monday, 3 July 2023 benefited from free medical treatment provided by the Simeon Freeman Medical Outreach initiative.

The free medical outreach undertaken by Mr. Freeman, standard bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), saw the massive trooping of residents, especially women, girls, and children.

During the medical outreach, residents were treated for minor illnesses including colds, malaria, diarrhea, typhoid, and other infectious diseases.

Sicknesses that were beyond the capacity of the team were referred to other health centers and provided drugs for suppression.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. James Barclay, running mate to Mr. Freeman said they have embarked on the initiative to save the lives of Liberians from curable diseases that many continue to fall prey to.

According to him, Mr. Freeman has also embarked on free medical outreach based on his love and care for his people, especially those in the slums of Liberia who are unable to provide for their daily needs and healthcare service.

Dr. Barclay added that they are doing the initiative as a gift, saying no resident of the community is due to make any payment for the treatment.

"Our presence here today is to provide free medical service for the people of Doe Community," he said.

"We are looking at infectious diseases and even illnesses like malaria, typhoid and diarrhea, and many more."

"We have the appropriate medical drugs to help our people in huge quality and quantity. These services will be extended to several parts of the country," said Dr. Barclay.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Central Doe Community and the Elder Council Mr. Joshua M. Cooper extolled Mr. Freeman and his team for the free medical outreach in our community.

According to him, they are struggling with the provision of medical services because most of the residents are not financially capacitated to take care of their health services.

"My brother, we don't have any government clinic close to us. Healthcare services here are very expensive at the private hospitals and clinics that are here," he said.

Most time, he noted, they lost their people to common, curable illnesses.

However, the community leader said they are happy that the team helped them.

"But we hope and pray that you will continue this good work," Mr. Cooper noted.