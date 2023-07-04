Liberia: Bong Elders Endorse Gongloe-Urey Ticket

Dozens of elders, women and youth from Bong County, particularly in Belefanai town, Zota, District #4, have extolled presidential hopeful and standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, for choosing his running mate Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey-Yarkpawolo, from the county for October's election.

Belefanai was a scene of attraction over the weekend as many citizens converged, raining praises and singing joyously in appreciation of Cllr. Gongloe.

The event brought together elders, women, commissioners, clan chiefs and youth representatives, among others.

Elder council representative, William P. Cisco, said the selection of their son by the LPP standard bearer is not a surprise but a boast for their district, noting that it is a great thing for their son to have been selected by another great son of the country to contest as a running mate.

"As you have come to ask us for our son to be your running mate, we the elders, women and youth of this district have agreed that our integrity son, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo will be your running mate. I want to thank God because God has chosen our son, Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo, but I also want to let you know that from today's date onward, Zota District and the entire district#4 is for you and we will stand by you forever, because, since the establishment of this district, we have not seen anyone come to us for any of our children for such a position. We want to say the blessing of God is with your team as you go to these elections", Mr. Cisco said.

David N. Goteh, Youth President for Zota District, thanked Cllr. Gongloe for selecting one of their kind, describing Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo as man of his word. "Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo is a man of words. Each time he promises us, he fulfills", Goteh noted.

However, he cautioned Dr. Yarkpawolo to remain focused, as he moves into a new political endeavor while reminding him that promises made when he contested for representative seat should be looked at.

"I firstly want to appreciate Cllr. Gongloe for the decision he took by selecting one of us. Our brother, Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo being in our district and his being here has been a big plus for us. He was the only representative aspirant in this district that has developmental marks across towns and villages in this district. Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo is a man of integrity because when he tells you I will do something, he does it".

Women representative of Panta District, Justina Paye, described the selection of their son as a dream come through. She disclosed that since Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo entered district politics, the political dynamics have changed over time.

In response, Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo expressed happiness for his selection as running mate and assured citizens of the district that he will continue to work in their interest to fulfill all promises.

Cllr. Gongloe is expected to officially announce him on July 8, 2023 in Gbarnga, in Bong County.

Earlier, the LPP standard bearer told the gathering that his main reason for choosing Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo as running mate is because of the character he saw in him.

Gongloe, a former solicitor-general and ex-minister of labor from the Sirleaf administration, said since he took over the LPP as its political leader, several people have engaged him to be his running mate, but he has been looking for a person with character like himself, describing Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo as a "decent statesman and man with integrity."

"I am here today because you have a black diamond that I have seen and that which I want. This Liberia, we can make it a better place and I need somebody to help me make this happen and that person is your son, Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo", he expressed.

According to him, he is seeking the presidency to provide free and quality education for Liberian youth, better health care delivery system, agriculture, and fight corruption, among others.

The man, who is noted for carrying a broom symbolizing his firm resolve to sweep corruption in the public sector, had earlier engaged Dr. Urey, but because of traditional and cultural protocol, it was necessary for him to go in the district and meet with chiefs and elders to get their blessings for the Gongloe-Urey Ticket.

