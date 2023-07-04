Ghana Athletics Congress for Techiman

The 2023 quadrennial elective congress of Ghana Athletics (GA) has been slated for Thursday, August 10 at Techiman in the Bono region, The Executive Board of the GA has announced.

Six positions would be contested for at the congress that sought to elect new leaders for the local athletics regulatory body.

The include President, First Vice President, Second Vice President (Female), Treasurer, Organising Secretary and a Deputy Organising Secretary.

Mr Bawa Fuseini, Chief Executive Officer, of the GA explained in a statement that the exercise, falls in line with Article 13.3 of the GA constitution.

The statement said candidates must represent a member association and nomination must be signed by a Chairman or Secretary General of the member association.

It added that only delegates shall be admitted to the floor of congress.

Giving details of the congress process, the statement explained that nomination forms must be submitted to the CEO on or by July 11 with the congress agenda and the list of nominees expected to be published on Tuesday, July 18.

The process, it said would require all members to submit their delegate list by July 18 with proposed motions or constitutional amendments expected to be sent to the CEO by July 13.

It said only delegates representing members shall be allowed to attend and vote.