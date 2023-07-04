Ghana: '38 Communities in Mamprusi West District Connected to National Grid'

Walewale — A total of 38 communities in the Mamprusi West District of the North East Region have been connected to the national grid in the last three years.

The connection of the communities formed part of the government's initiative to achieve universal coverage of electricity for all Ghanaians.

Speaking at the inauguration of a rural electrification project in Baayini, one of the beneficiary communities in Walewale on Sunday, the Member of Parliament for the Walewale Constituency, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, said with the 38 communities now connected, it was left with just one community (Mogtani) in her constituency to be connected to the national grid.

She noted that plans were far advanced to get the only remaining community also connected by the close of this year.

Hajia Abudu who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), said the feat achieved was largely through her efforts, adding that bringing development to the people was her top-most priority.

"I'm your mother, I will continue to support you as your mother in the constituency for more development," she stated.

Hajia Abudu also presented 10 street lights to the communities to mount at vantage places in the communities to improve security in the areas.

She also advised them to take advantage of the electricity and engage in businesses to improve upon their livelihoods.

The Minister further stated that, plans were being put in place to address the road networks, schools infrastructure, and health and network problems in the various communities in the constituency.

A Youth Leader of Baayini, Afa Abdul Salam Husama Azindoo lauded the MP for her good works, stressing that women could now walk in to any grinding mill to have their grains milled right in their communities.