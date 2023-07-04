Ghana: 'Let's Help Persons With Substance Abuse Disorder'

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the public to support persons having substance abuse disorder by giving them care and encouragement to help them to recover.

He also said it was important for society to support them to recover and also educate them on the dangers of drug abuse.

The President stated this when the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, represented him at the commemoration of this year's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Accra.

The programme organised by the Narcotics Control Commission ((NACOC) in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime was on the theme "People First" 'Stop stigmatisation and discrimination, strengthen prevention".

He said the global drug problem was complicated and it impacted millions of people, including Ghanaians adding that "it is a national security concern that needs to be addressed by all."

"The fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is a shared responsibility which requires our collective and concerted efforts in dealing with the canker. It has become clear that many drug users are subjected to stigma and discrimination by the society in which they live as a result of their situation, which can worsen their physical and mental health and keep them from receiving the assistance they require," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said "as a society, we must be deliberate, to empower young people and communities to avoid drug use and addiction by providing them with alternative livelihood opportunities to assist them become a productive workforce for national development."

"The use of cannabis is reportedly very prevalent in West and Central Africa, with a past-year prevalence of usage of about 10 per cent translating to 28.5 million individuals, according to the 2022 UNODC World Report," he added.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Charles Abani, in his remarks said more than 39 million around the world suffer from drug disorder, yet only one in eight of them received treatment.

"We need humane responses that discard outdated attitudes and focus on the health and wellbeing of people and communities affected by drugs," he added.

The Director-General of NACOC, Mr Kenneth Amanfoh, said the involvement of young people in drug trafficking and drug abuse was a very disquieting situation as it had negative impact on productivity and increases crime rates, among others.

He assured of NACOC's commitment to ensuring that people with substance use disorders receive the necessary attention and care by providing them with more effective counselling services.

"In this effort to stem the tide, community support is extremely important to prevent, treat, rehabilitate and accept those addicted to substances. Help break the stigma and promote faster recovery," he added.

The Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Pinaman Appau, stressed the need to empower individuals, families and communities to make informed choices and adopt healthy lifestyles.

"Through collaboration, research and policy advocacy, we can enhance access to quality treatment services and ensure the availability of comprehensive care for those affected by drug abuse," she added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, Dr Delese Mimi Darko, stated that stigmatisation and discrimination pushes drug uses away and prevent them from seeking help.

She called for funds to be allocated for mental issues, and appealed to stakeholders to collaborate effectively to promote their care and integration in the society.