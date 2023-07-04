Ghana: Exhibit Good Character for Youth to Emulate!!

On July 1, 1960, the British colonists swore in Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the country's first independent head of state and the day thus became the Republic Day.

Until President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 986) on April 16, 2019, July 1 had been marked as a public holiday since 1960.

Today, Act 986 makes it a non-holiday but a commemorative day.

Even though some personalities hold the view that Act 986 has reduced the significance of the day, we believe its commemorative status nevertheless maintains its relevance in the country's political history.

This is because whatever the case is, we should look at the brighter side of it.

We believe that without it being a holiday helps the country to gain the benefits of productivity that would have been lost that day and also save the funds and other resources that the State would have used in celebrating the day.

However, we will not contest any argument that our stand is debatable because issues attract different views while being discussed.

This said, we would like to bring to public attention that the government organises events to commemorate the day and such events need to be followed for their importance.

Last Saturday was this year's 63rd Republic Day and the day was nationally marked with a student cadet corps parade held by the National Cadet Corps at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The parade involved over 12,000 student cadets drawn from 151 basic and secondary schools across the country and it was on the theme, "Esprit De-Corps, Our Strength and Purpose".

As usual, there were speeches and one that has caught our attention was by the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, but presented on her behalf by her deputy, Mr Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, who also reviewed the parade.

In that speech, among other statements or remarks, was a suggestion that due to the important role played by the youth in the development of the country, the Ministry of Youth and Sports should put in the relevant documentation for the government to designate the day as Youth Day.

Since the suggestion is now in the public domain, we believe those who care about it can begin to interrogate it and make their views known as a way of contributing ideas regarding it.

Besides the suggestion is an admonition to the youth of the country to be upright in all they do, speak the truth, shy away from the spreading of false information and embrace the spirit of volunteerism.

We think this pregnant admonition must first be heeded by the older generation, particularly the politicians themselves, because the young, to a large extent,

emulate the behaviour of older people because they look up to them.

How productive is politics more than industry such that even people who have no work experience get in there and in few years, sometimes months, become worthy?

Can the Chief of Staff tell us the truth regarding only this issue?

What is the older generation demonstrating to the youth to influence them to embrace this important admonition?

We all need to ponder over it.