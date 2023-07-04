Ghana: Late Childhood Cancer Ambassador Honoured

The late Childhood Cancer Ambassador, the late Breanna Fosua Addai has been conferred with a 'Difference-Maker' award by Dison International School in recognition of her fight against childhood cancer.

The award which was presented by the Executive Director of Dison International School, Mr Alexander Nnoma-Addison, at their 10th anniversary celebration in Accra last Saturday was to honour the late Breanna for her impact made towards the fight against childhood cancer.

The award read: "The Board, Management, Staff and students of Dison International School are pleased to confer on you, Miss Breanna Addai, the honour for leading the fight for global attention to childhood cancers and charging world leaders to make key interventions to support the healthcare of children with cancers. You fought a good fight. You lived an impactful life. Your legacy lives on."

Mr Solomon Addai, Breanna's father and Executive Director of Breanna Memorial Childhood Cancer Foundation who received the award on behalf of her late daughter expressed gratitude to the school for the recognition.

He said even though the daughter lived a short life, she made a lot of impact of which he (the father) would continue to ensure childhood cancer was given the most attention.

"We're pleased with this recognition and we thank Dison International School for this award even after her short stay in the school and the impact made to the world. This indeed showed that Breana fought a good fight and so, we're grateful and will continue the legacy left behind," he added.

Mr Addai revealed that, as part of efforts, the foundation established in the name of Breanna had embarked on many sustainable initiatives, which include a book written in her memory titled, 'A short life, huge impact - Little Breanna's story' which would be launched by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo on August 3, 2023.

Again, he said the foundation had initiated awareness creation dubbed 'Breanna Memorial Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk' in partnership with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) which would be embarked on every September as part of cancer awareness creation.

Mr Addai said to offer a sustainable solution and support the government and the NHIA in the fight against childhood cancer treatment, the foundation had also developed a USSD code (*789*333#) that allowed mobile phone users to subscribe and donate GH¢1 per month towards the treatment of childhood cancer.

"This will be launched together with the book to enable mobile phone users to subscribe and donate GH¢1 and above every month from their airtime to support childhood cancer," he added.

He urged individuals and corporate organisations to support the foundation to make the dream of Little Breanna come true to help fight childhood cancer in the country.