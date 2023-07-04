Ghana: We'll Maintain DOL Status - Coach Alhassan

4 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Head Coach of newly crowned Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League champions, Still Believe FC, Yusif Alhassan, says his side will be worthy ambassadors of the region in the national Division One League (DOL).

Still Believe FC, the junior team of Dreams FC, secured promotion to the second tier of Ghana football on Sunday when they defeated Desidero FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the Times Sports after guiding his side to qualification, Coach Alhassan, who was crowned the Coach of the Season, said it has not been an easy journey for his side.

"We have suffered for this success, and I know my boys will have a good sleep today."

According to him, his players fought for it and deserved to be champions.

Answering a question on his side's readiness to stay in DOL, he responded in the affirmative.

"Yes! Why not? We have what it takes to be there, and with the right additions, we will be worthy representatives of the region in the league.

Tema-based, A5 Rences FC, who were winners of the GARFA Division Two League last season, have been relegated and many have predicted the same fate for Still Believe FC, but coach Alhassan is confident of their survival.

"Most of my boys are very young but intelligent, strong, technical, and skilled. In today's football, these are the main attributes of good players. I know my big men would augment the team with some experienced players to help us as well."

He expressed excitement for being part of the Still Believe FC family, which includes Dreams FC, noting that they are a wonderful group of people to work wiith.

"From nowhere, they picked me 10 years ago to head the U-15 side In God We Trust FC, and two years ago they trusted me with this job, and today is the crowning moment of that decision.'

Coach Alhassan expressed gratitude to Technical Director Coach, Abdul Karim Zito, for his support for the younger coaches at the Dreams family.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.