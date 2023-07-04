Ghana: We'll Maintain DOL Status - Coach Alhassan

The Head Coach of newly crowned Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League champions, Still Believe FC, Yusif Alhassan, says his side will be worthy ambassadors of the region in the national Division One League (DOL).

Still Believe FC, the junior team of Dreams FC, secured promotion to the second tier of Ghana football on Sunday when they defeated Desidero FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the Times Sports after guiding his side to qualification, Coach Alhassan, who was crowned the Coach of the Season, said it has not been an easy journey for his side.

"We have suffered for this success, and I know my boys will have a good sleep today."

According to him, his players fought for it and deserved to be champions.

Answering a question on his side's readiness to stay in DOL, he responded in the affirmative.

"Yes! Why not? We have what it takes to be there, and with the right additions, we will be worthy representatives of the region in the league.

Tema-based, A5 Rences FC, who were winners of the GARFA Division Two League last season, have been relegated and many have predicted the same fate for Still Believe FC, but coach Alhassan is confident of their survival.

"Most of my boys are very young but intelligent, strong, technical, and skilled. In today's football, these are the main attributes of good players. I know my big men would augment the team with some experienced players to help us as well."

He expressed excitement for being part of the Still Believe FC family, which includes Dreams FC, noting that they are a wonderful group of people to work wiith.

"From nowhere, they picked me 10 years ago to head the U-15 side In God We Trust FC, and two years ago they trusted me with this job, and today is the crowning moment of that decision.'

Coach Alhassan expressed gratitude to Technical Director Coach, Abdul Karim Zito, for his support for the younger coaches at the Dreams family.