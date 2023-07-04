Africa: Quaye, Ayala Face Off in WBO Africa Championship

4 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

One of Ghana's budding boxing talents, Sheriff Quaye, will face off with another desperate-for-glory prodigy, Bright Ayala, in a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight Championship showdown on July 8.

Organised by Swavy Blu Boxing Promotions, the thriller, set for the Golden Beach Resort Accra, would see both boxers test their strength against each other for the bragging rights as one of the best boxers in the country.

Sheriff Quaye would go into the bout with an amazing record of 22 wins in 26 fights with 14 of the victories coming by way of knockouts.

Two of the 28-year-old's defeats were inflicted by his greatest nemesis in boxing, Michael Ansah, with the latest in 2021.

That period of his career was very challenging but under the Swavy Blu Management, Quaye has bounced back strongly and is currently rated by the WBO.

He has since won three fights after that and is aiming at a fourth straight victory against Ayala.

Hard-hitter Ayala on the other hand is optimistic of becoming the next big fighter in Ghana boxing.

From his days at one of the leading amateur fighters in the country, Ayala has been a bit unlucky, always struggling to deliver on the biggest platforms.

But he will be out to change the narrative against the familiar foe who would not be ready to let his gains slip.

Since his debut in 2013, Ayala has managed 18 bouts with 16 wins and a defeat with 11 of his wins by way of knockout.

It promises to be an exciting night of boxing with other mouthwatering bouts lined up by organisers to thrill patrons.

