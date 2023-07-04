Ghana: Still Believe FC Gain Qualification to DOL

Still Believe FC secured qualification to the national Division One League (DOL) after emerging winners of the 2022-23 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League, defeating Desidero FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Two sublime second-half strikes from skipper Abdul Aziz Misbau in a space of three minutes ensured the feeder side of Premier League side, Dreams FC, gained entry into Ghana's second-tier club football.

Having brushed aside Progen FC, Mountaineers FC and Emmanuel City to win the Zone 6 league, Still Believe FC came into the Middle League with one desire; to move a step above the division.

And rightly so, they commenced the campaign with a 3-1 thrashing of Zone Two champions, Danbort FC, drew 2-2 with Zone 3 champions, Banana Inn FC, to book a place in the finals against a Desidero side that defeated Zone One champions, Accra Athletic FC, 2-0 and a 3-2 win over Zone 5 champions, Auroras.

The highly anticipated final lived up to the bill in the first half as both sides took turns to have a go at each other and tried to unlock the well-knit defence, but to no avail.

Back in the second stanza, Still Believe FC pinned their opponents into their own half in the opening minutes, and in one of the dangerous forays, livewire Abdullah Shaibu was brought down behind the box for a free kick.

Skipper Misbau fired home with a powerful shot in the 57th minute.

Three minutes later, Shaibu was again brought down behind the penalty arch, and in the same manner as the first goal, Misbau drove home a shot that went past the four-man wall into the net, leaving goalkeeper Nathaniel Sarpong in post for Desidero in wonder land.

Desidero reorganised in search of a goal but the Still Believe FC boys defended gallantly to protect the win.

They took home a glittering trophy, medals, and Gh¢5,000.00, while Desidero went home with medals and Gh¢3,000.00.