Nigeria: NUJ Urges Rivers CP to Dismantle Checkpoint Leading to Secretariat

Port Harcourt — Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has called on Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, to dismantle its checkpoint at Moscow Road in Port Harcourt to end constant harassment of journalists and others driving or moving through that spot to their various workplaces.

Moscow Road, where the state Police Command is located is also where the NUJ state council secretariat, state House of Assembly, Magistrate and Appeal Courts and other major agencies are sited.

Rivers Council of the NUJ in a statement by Stanley Job, Chairman and Ike Wigodo, Secretary, said the blockade mounted by the state Police Command during the spate of attacks on police formations in the state has turned a tool of intimidation by the checkpoint personnel, who often deny access to visitors doing business with the NUJ Press Centre.

State congress of the NUJ in the statement said: "Yes, we appreciate efforts of the Police Command in tackling crimes in Rivers and as a worthy partner in securing lives and property, our members have assisted the Police in reporting some of its activities and achievements.

"But we can no longer condone a situation where journalists would be denied free access to their secretariat. We remind the Rivers State Police Command that the NUJ secretariat, otherwise known as the Press Centre, is a melting pot where journalists meet on a daily basis to interact and share ideas and information among selves.

"Call it Journalists Mess. It's also a place where members of the public can easily access journalists freely. On no account should such a place be made difficult to access either by journalists themselves or by members of the public.

"We, therefore, call on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to, without further delay, order the dismantling of the roadblock mounted by his men at the entry point of Moscow Road leading to NUJ secretariat, withdraw his men from that point and move closer to its headquarters."