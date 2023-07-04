Nigeria: Oil Theft - 9 Illegal Refining Sites Uncovered in Bayelsa

4 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The pipeline contractors operating in Bayelsa State have uncovered a total of nine illegal refineries sites with a combined total daily production estimated to be more than one million barrels per day (bpd), in three communities in Bayelsa State.

The discovery was made possible through the efforts of security operatives in the ongoing war against crude oil theft and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region.

The illegal refineries commonly called 'Kpofire' in local parlance in the state were uncovered in Okordia, Zarama, Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area, and the boundary communities of Ibelebiri and Otuege(Agba) in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Speaking with journalists at the site of one of the busted illegal refineries located 8 kilometres inside the swamp forest of Zarama Clan, the Spokesman and Mobilisation Officer of Daven Oil and Security Enterprises, Comrade Okardi Yogo, said a total number of nine sites have so far been uncovered during the operation.

