Cameroon: The Africa CDC Hands Over Sequencing Equipment to the Republic of Cameroon

press release

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is pleased to announce the official handover of sequencing equipment to the H.E Dr Manaouda Malachie, Minister of Health of the Republic of Cameroon, on 3 July 2023. The equipment, which includes sequencing machines (Miseq and MinION Mk1C), an analytical and storage server, and an automated electrophoresis TapeStation system, among other ancillary equipment, will enable the Republic of Cameroon as part of joint efforts to strengthen pathogen genomic surveillance.

The handover ceremony occurred at the National Public Health Laboratory in Yaoundé, Cameroon. It was attended by H.E Dr Manaouda Malachie, Dr Benjamin Djoudalbaye, Representative of Africa CDC and dignitaries from the Ministry of Health. The handover ceremony is followed by a one week technical training on genomic sequencing and bioinformatics for the National Public Health Laboratory personnel.

The sequencing equipment is part of the Africa CDC's Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI) to establish a network of regional reference laboratories for genomic sequencing and bioinformatics in Africa. The initiative aims to improve the detection and characterization of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AMR, Malaria, Cholera, Ebola, Marburg and other priority, pathogens and to support the research and development for diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.

The Africa CDC expressed gratitude to H.E Dr Manaouda Malachie and the Ministry of Health of Cameroon for their collaboration and commitment to advancing public health in Africa. The Africa CDC looks forward to working with Cameroon and other Member States to leverage genomic technologies for a healthier and safer continent.