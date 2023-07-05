Nigeria: Protesters Raze Police Vehicle in Katsina

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A vehicle belonging to the Traffic Division of the Katsina State Police Command was set ablaze by protesters after officers tried to arrest a traffic offender on Tuesday in Katsina metropolis.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Kofar Guga, one of the busiest roads in the metropolis.

"The man was riding a motorcycle when they (traffic police personnel) tried to stop him and possibly arrest him. He left his motorcycle on road and ran away.

"The motorbike was subsequently crushed by a lorry. This angered onlookers who felt the motorcyclist could have been crushed if he didn't run away quickly," said a witness, who asked not to be named for safety reasons."

He said the protesters might have also been angered by the incessant extortion of motorists by police personnel.

The police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Aliyu said the protesters aided the traffic offender's escape before they set the vehicle ablaze.

He said the suspect who is now on the run committed a traffic offence and the traffic personnel were "doing their work."

Mr Aliyu added that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The fact of the case is that today, July 4, 2023, at about 1300 hrs, a commercial motorcycle rider, in a bid to escape arrest by men of the Command's State Motor Traffic Division (MTD) while discharging their lawful duty, fell to the ground. While the suspected motorcyclist escaped, his motorcycle was crushed by a passing truck.

"In light of the foregoing, some unscrupulous elements took advantage of the situation, aided his escape, and attacked the Police Patrol Vehicle.

"Upon receipt of the report, the Area Commander Metro mobilized and moved to the scene, where he rescued the situation and succeeded in arresting eight (8) suspects for aiding the escape of the suspect and the attack on the Police Patrol Vehicle," he said.

Mr Aliyu said the command has launched full investigation into the incident.