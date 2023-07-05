Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Worshippers Returning From Church in Taraba

Several houses were touched during the attack, Premium Times learned.

Three people were killed and several others injured on Sunday when gunmen attacked Jenuwa Nyifiye community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Confirming the report to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the state's police command, Abdullahi Usman, said the gunmen were suspected to be members of a Fulani militia.

He said the gunmen attacked the community when some worshippers were returning from church services and shot at people indiscriminately.

He said three people were killed and several others injured during the attack. He said soldiers and police personnel were eventually able to repel the attackers.

The traditional ruler of the community, Godson Danlami, described the attack as "very pathetic." He subsequently advised the state government to collaborate with security agencies to bring an end to criminal activities in the community and the council at large.

In the last few years, Southern Taraba, especially Takum has been in the news as a result of attacks by suspected bandits and kidnappers. Fatal communal classes have also rife in the area.

Residents said several criminal groups operates in the area.