Africa: 'We Gave Everything' - Mali U-23 Star Mamady Diambou

Mamady Diambou, midfielder for Mali's U23 team, expressed deep disappointment after giving their all but ultimately losing to Morocco in the second semi-final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Following a hard-fought 2-2 draw, Morocco emerged victorious in a penalty shootout, prevailing 4-3 in a match held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Diambou, who scored one of Mali's goals, was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

"We lacked efficiency. If you analyze all of our matches, you'll notice this frustrating pattern of scoring an early goal," the midfielder remarked.

Diambou acknowledged the need to rectify their mistakes as they prepare to face Guinea in the play-off. "We must address our errors before the match against Guinea, where we still have a chance to secure our qualification for the Paris Olympic Games," he concluded.

He dedicated his award to the entire team, emphasizing, "Considering tonight's match, the entire team deserves the Man of the Match accolade. We demonstrated character, gave our all, and depart with a sense of disappointment."