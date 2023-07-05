Nigeria: Saraki, Others Welcome Publication On Girl-Child Rights

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has endorsed the book titled 'Daughter of a Thousand Fathers' authored by Issa Mutolib Ayobami and Yusuf Taibat Temitope.

The authors, while presenting a copy of the book to Saraki stated that the book was written to advocate for the education and protection of the rights of the girl-child and create communal consciousness about gender-based violence.

Saraki expressed delight over the partnership between the couple towards jointly publishing the book, stressing that couples should cultivate the habit and spirit of partnership in all their endeavours.

He described the book as a laudable project that should be supported by all.

Also, a former speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof Ali Ahmad praised the authors for their interest in the girl- child's rights and protection.

The former first lady of Kwara State, Barr. Toyin Ojora-Saraki who wrote the foreword of the book said : "The girl-child is to be loved, the girl-child is to be protected and the girl-child is to be empowered. As a global advocate for the health and wellbeing of women and children over the past two decades, I have worked tirelessly through the direct impact projects implemented by the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, which I founded in 2004 to promote structural changes in our society that put girls and women at a disadvantage and championing a renewed focus on systemic equity and equality at an international, national and subnational level.

"The onus is on us as well-meaning citizens of this world to raise our voices and speak up against all forms of injustice, inequality, and structural deficiencies in our societies, communities, and homes.

"Daughter of a Thousand Fathers", within its captivating narratives and conscientious chapters, fearlessly challenges these ills of our society and the plight of the girl-child which is often discussed in hushed tones and without the collective significance it deserves."