Nigeria: UK Based Investigator Urges Tinubu to Recover Stolen Funds

A United Kingdom based International Investigator Evangelist Victor Uwajeh has advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure the recovery of stolen funds by Politically Exposed Persons and agents of Government.

Uwajeh, who was a former Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For The Recovery Of Public Property (SPIPP), advised that recovery should focus on Oil subsidy scam; Crude oil liftings and non-remittances; Crude oil SWAP agreements; Offshore Crude oil processing Agreements; Duty Waiver Fraud; and Rice Subsidy Fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) consultant further advised the president to investigate all Federal Agencies of Government for monumental fraud.

Charging Tinubu to have the political will to fight corruption and impunity in Nigeria, Uwajeh said, "Looting of public funds have become endemic in Nigeria and this is done with impunity knowing that nothing will happen to the perpetrators of these crimes.

"It is also important for the administration of Bola Tinubu to implement the "Presidential Executive Order No. 008 of 2018, (Amended 2019) on the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme" "VOARS"

Implementation of this Executive Order will assist the Government tremendously and will be a game changer to primitive acquisition of assets by Politically Exposed Persons and their cronies."

Uwajeh however commended President Tinubu on his appointment of Security Chiefs and most especially the National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu whom he said is an expert and very reliable compatriot.

Uwajeh however tasked President Tinubu to shun mediocrity in the appointment of persons into his administration. Capacity and Excellence must be his watchword.