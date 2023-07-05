Nigeria: Probe, Don't Appoint Former Political Office-Holders, Shehu Sani Advises Tinubu

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, Tuesday advised President Bola Tinubu to probe former Governors who looted their states and left their people in poverty.

He noted that it would be unconscionable to think of rewarding or appointing them rather than probing their respective administrations.

Disclosing this via his Twitter handle, Sani said: "It will be most unconscionable to think of rewarding or appointing former Governors who looted their states and left their people in poverty and debt into office.

"Two people in detention while the members of the defunct cabal, ex ministers and ex Governors are not called to account doesn't send a good signal about a new dawn."