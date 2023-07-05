Liberia: Pick Winnable and Marketable Candidates

The winner of the just-ended CDC primary in Montsrrado County electoral district#12, Prince Kreplah, urges the ruling Coalition to project winnable and marketable candidates for the October elections.

"If the CDC must reclaim its territories in the forthcoming election, the need to project winnable and marketable candidates can't be overly emphasized", he says.

Speaking on Monday, July 3, at the CDC office in district#12, along the Japan Freeway when the ruling party conducted its primary for individuals desiring to contest on its ticket, Mr. Kreplah said it is important for the party to pick winnable candidates rather than total strangers.

"We are competitive candidates in District 12, if CDC must win in this district than [it] must look for her best", he underscores.

Making his case to the electorate why he is best suited above his competitors, Kreplah explains that his desire to contest on the CDC ticket is due to his proven track record in advocacy, saying all of you the delegates are familiar with this history.

"My last reason why I'm best suited above my competitors is I have demonstrated more loyalty to the CDC than my competitor, he doesn't have any track record here; these are things that the CDC must consider. We need individuals who show deeds and not words, this is the best option that officials of the party should follow if they must win this district."

He also urges his supporters to rethink properly, ahead of the elections, promising to build on the work in the district.

"I'm not saying I will do; instead, I'm saying I will continue to do the already [existing] structures", he adds.

The CDC is conducting primaries in all 73 electoral districts across the 15 counties of Liberia, ahead of the October 10 polls.

The primary in district#12, Montserrado, which was witnessed by scores of partisans and supporters, concludes the process of candidates' selection across the 17 districts of the county that will contest on the party's tickets.

The primary saw Prince Kreplah, who's also former director of program, planning and technical services at the Wash Commission emerge victorious, accumulating 275 votes against his opponent Henry Wokolo, who received 35 votes.

