Liberia: 14-Yr-Old Raped By Own Relative

Monrovia — Koko Town in Careysburg, Monsterado County woke up to a shocking revelation recently when a 14-year-old girl, using the pseudonym Korpo Kollie, disclosed that one of her relatives, Nathan Koko, also known as Tutuboy, had been sexually abusing her for the past four months.

In a brave act of courage, Korpo spoke up about the abuse, stating that this relative began assaulting her in February. She recounted how he would enter her room at night, tie her hands, and force himself upon her. To silence her, he threatened her life with a knife, instilling a deep fear within her. After enduring the ordeal for some time, Korpo decided to confide in the Town Chief, hoping for intervention. However, the Town Chief hesitated to take action, leaving Korpo feeling helpless and her body deteriorating from the emotional distress.

Korpo's harrowing experience reflects the plight faced by countless underage girls who fall victim to sexual abuse within their own families, with perpetrators ranging from fathers to stepfathers, uncles, and brothers.

Rape is a grave crime in Liberia. However, the government's enforcement of the law remains ineffective, and rape continues to be a widespread and serious issue. It is important to note that the country's definition of rape does not explicitly criminalize spousal rape. First-degree rape, which encompasses acts against children, rape resulting in severe bodily harm, rape involving weapons, and gang rape, is a non-bailable offense punishable by life imprisonment. Second-degree rape, defined as rape without aggravating circumstances, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

When Korpo reported the abuse to the Town Chief, he allegedly dragged his feet in addressing the issue. Frustrated by the lack of action, Korpo attempted to register her case with the police using L$1,500. However, her uncle, Morris (also the Town Chief), intervened, insisting that they handle the matter within the family and inform the community before involving the police.

Korpo expressed her dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, emphasizing that it should not be resolved privately within the family. Despite facing obstacles, she remained determined to seek justice. The Assistant Minister for Social Protection, Maminah Carr, was made aware of the situation and requested journalists to provide her with the details for follow-up.

Morris Davies, the Town Chief, acknowledged that Korpo had indeed informed him about her relative's actions. Initially skeptical, he found it difficult to believe that a man would commit such a heinous act against his own daughter. Morris corroborated Korpo's account, stating that she had revealed the abuse had been ongoing since February but had been too afraid to speak up due to this relative's threats. Morris advised her to allow him to inform the townspeople, but Korpo warned that if he delayed, she would go to the police on her own.

Upon notifying other town administrators and questioning the accused, Nathan Koko initially denied the allegations. However, when Korpo confronted him, asserting that he knew within himself that he had been violating her, he eventually confessed. Koko attributed his actions to being under the influence of drugs. He pleaded for forgiveness but attempted to flee when they were taking him to the police station. Despite his escape, the case was reported to the authorities.

Richard White, the secretary of Koko Town, shared a similar account, vowing to bring Koko to justice. White expressed disbelief that a relative who is supposed to play the role a father could commit such an act against his own biological daughter, instead of nurturing her for a better future. He reiterated the importance of seeking justice and preventing such atrocities from going unpunished.

Arthur Leiway, another town administrator, expressed his initial skepticism upon hearing the allegations but acknowledged that Koko had confessed to the abuse, claiming drug influence. Leiway stressed the urgency of capturing the perpetrator and sought assistance from the government in apprehending him.

Officials at the Careyburg Police depot confirmed that the case had been reported, and they provided documentation to the victim's mother for examination at James N. Davies Hospital. The examination would verify if Korpo had been subjected to rape and provide necessary medical treatment.

As Nathan Koko remains at large, young Korpo anxiously awaits his capture. The community members of Koko Town have pledged to ensure his apprehension, as they firmly believe that justice must prevail and that remaining silent on such heinous acts could lead to further victimization of vulnerable individuals.