Liberia: Humanitarian Run School Sends SoS Call for Support to Complete Building Project

A humanitarian run Academic and Vocational High school, Spoken Word Education Empowerment Program, (SWEEP- Liberia Academy), has sent out an SOS call to seek urgent financial and material assistance to complete ongoing construction works on the school building, ahead of the opening of ACADEMIC 2023/2024.

SWEEP-Liberia Academy is located at the Sanitation Junction on Police Academy Road in Paynesville City, outside Monrovia.

The school, which has run for just one academic year 2022/2023, has made significant impact in the space of one year, through the provision of quality academic and Vocational programs, particularly for girls and young women within the Paynesville community.

The school began operation when the Board Chair, Rev. Saye Silas Pency, prior to the opening of school for academic 2022/ 2023, saw the urgent need to use their Church facility to accommodate children whose parents were incapacitated financially to send their children to school for the academic year.

The decision saw approximately five hundred children enrolling for the academic and over two hundred persons for the vocational, with limited space.

With the growing need, Rev. Pency & the board undertook a building project, while the academic year (2022/2023), was still in progress.

Ahead of the opening of school for the academic 2023/2024, hundreds of parents having heard that the school is being run on an almost free of charge basis, are taking advantage of the offer and registering their children in huge numbers.

The administration of the school, considering the need to accommodate more students whose parents lack the required finance to educate their children, has decided to upgrade the school with more qualified teachers, standard science laboratory, computer lab and library to meet a proper High School with conducive spacious classes.

The decision according to Rev. Pency, is also as a result of the successful running of the school in its first year, during academic 2022/2023.

He revealed that the school is fully registered with the Ministry of Education, and has met all requirements to run both vocational and academic programs.

The SWEEP-Liberia Academy board Chair, at the same time disclosed that they have hired the services of professionals, and qualified credentials Teachers to adequately prepare Liberian Children for the future.

He however called on the public, to include politicians, the office of the President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, Senator Saah Joseph, philanthropists, humanitarians, as well as international groups and partners to support the school financially and with materials to complete ongoing construction works of its new facility, ahead of the opening of academic 2023/2024. They need cement 42.5 grade of about 250 bags, 5/8 Steel rods about 150Pcs, four loads of six blade ten tire truck sand, three loads of six blade ten tire truck crush rocks, and financially six thousand United States Dollars.

Currently, classrooms are flooded due to heavy down pours of rain as it is the rainy season in Liberia; while chairs and other school materials are getting damaged.

With this humanitarian initiative on the part of Rev. Saye Silas Pency, to contribute to the human resource development of Liberian Children, by providing them quality academic and Vocational education, the need to assist him complete ongoing construction works at the institution cannot be overemphasized, especially when parents as result of economic constraints cannot afford to send their children to school.