Liberia: UBCAA Continues to Impact Residents of Bong County Through Vocational Education

The United Bong County Association in the Americas, (UBCAA), continues to make meaningful strides on several strategic fronts under the Leadership of current President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie.

The organization holds its annual National Convention in Indiana, USA from 14th to 16th of July, 2023. Since its establishment about forty years ago to seek the welfare of Bong County Citizens in the Americas, the organization is for the first time operating a fully functional office in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The Liberia Program office, run by a team of volunteers, oversees the planning and implementation of all activities, programs, projects, and interventions of the organization in Liberia.

In 2022, the organization gained a 501(c)3 tax exempt status from U.S. tax authorities and has since worked to build viable partnerships and linkages that create opportunities for citizens of the county both at home and abroad.

The Caimon Gbamokollie leadership has either established or reactivated 3 chapters of the organization in Rhode Island, New Jersey and Indiana; rallying commitments and support from Bong County citizens, friends, partners and well-wishers across the U.S. towards initiatives in the county.

The Liberia program office runs a community farm which it uses to provide extension services to local farmers, and practical demonstration opportunities for students and teachers. Its community learning center is equipped with modern computers and high-speed internet for students, teachers, and other professionals to do research and send out correspondences.

It also uses the center to run its computer Literacy Program, from which it has provided computer literacy training to more than one hundred Bong County citizens and residents alike.

The second circle of the Computer Literacy Program targeted the training of employees of service provision institutions in the county needing the skills to advance productivity within their various institutions.

Beneficiaries of the training included employees of public high schools and health facilities in Gbarnga and its environs, personnel of the Liberia National Police, community of people with special needs (Disable Network), the Liberian Marketing Association, various Cooperatives in the County, CODRA and a couple of other institutions.

Additionally, the organization launched its Home and Economic Skills Development Program in Sanoyea District, training more than forty rural women in tailoring; many of whom are now using the skills acquired to create income for their families. It has also in time past provided relief support to victims of disasters in the county and the community of people with special needs. Its newly established Tuition Aid program is providing schooling opportunities for young people at the United Methodist University and the Bong County Technical College.

Importantly, the organization's interventions in the county are all highlighted in a radio program dubbed "Inside UBCAA" on Radio Gbarnga FM 96.5. It also supports good governance practices by engaging constructively with leaders and stakeholders of the county in relations to issues that hinge on the interests and wellbeing of the people of Bong County.

The upcoming convention, according to UBCAA Head of Strategic Operations, Mr. Leo Mulbah, will focus on adopting the reviewed constitution of the Association, assessment of the implementation of its current strategic plan, fundraising for programs and projects in Bong County, and a clarion call for unity and tranquility among Bongese.