Liberia: Logan Named Lone Star CHAN Team Captain

Monrovia — Ahead of Liberia's national football team's African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier, coach Ansumana Keita has appointed Farsedu Logan as the captain of the home-based team. The winger and captain of Watanga FC was officially named skipper during Tuesday morning's training session.

Coach Keita informed the players and technical staff that Logan would lead the Lonestar home-based national team in their quest to qualify for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Additionally, Coach Ansu Keita appointed Christopher Jackson, the forward from LISCR FC, as the assistant captain during the team's third training session at the SKD Practice Pitch outside Monrovia.

Logan replaces Tommy Songo and Kemoh Kamara, who held the captaincy for the past two years. Logan previously served as the captain of Watanga FC, the former league champions, and has been an influential player in the Orange National League for his team. He has been called up to the national team on numerous occasions.

"It is a privilege to be named captain of the home-based national team. Sometimes people recognize qualities in you that you may not see in yourself. I am aware that this position carries a lot of responsibility, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to working with my teammates," Logan said.

Christopher Jackson, the top goal scorer of the 2022-2023 first division league and former Most Valuable Player in Liberia, expressed his honor at serving as assistant captain for the country.

"With God, all things are possible," Jackson wrote on Facebook. "Today, I was selected as assistant captain for the Liberia local base team for the 2023 CHAN qualifier. It's not about what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."

During Tuesday's training session, the home-based Lone Star conducted their third training session at the SKD Practice Pitch to prepare for the upcoming 2023 CHAN qualifiers. The day's training session included ball-handling techniques, scrimmages, and a series of physical speed and agility drills.

Keita and his technical staff began their preparation for the CHAN on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with a selection of 25 players from the local league. The determined Lone Star coach has been given a mandate to qualify Liberia for the CHAN final, build a strong home-based team, and lead the senior national team to the Nations Cup.

However, after two games in the Nations Cup qualifiers, Keita failed to secure qualification for Liberia. The team missed a golden opportunity to win or draw against South Africa at home, ultimately losing 2-1.

The draw for the competition's qualifying round will be held later this month.

Liberia Local National Team Full Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Emmanuel Deneah- FC Bea Mountain

2. Ashley Williams- LISCR FC

3. Derrick Julu- Watanga FC

Defenders

4. Prince Nagbo- Paynesville FC

5. Henry Sakama- Watanga FC

6. Sebastin Teclar- LISCR FC

7. George Wallace- LPRC

8. Daniel Harris- Nimba United

9. Alexander Curtis- Watanga FC

10. Darius Karr- LISCR FC

11. Eugene Swen- FC Bea Mountain

Midfielders

12. Divine Teah- Nimba FC

13. Yaya Bility- FC Bea Mountain

14. Sean Barry- Heaven Eleven

15. Abu Kindness Cole- Mighty Barrolle

16. Sheikh Sesay- Watanga FC

17. Farsedu Logan- Watanga FC

18. Moses Cooper- Heaven Eleven

19. Edward Ledlum- FC Bea Mountain

20. Kertu Jerbo- FC Bea Mountain

21. Nush Abu Zohn- Mighty Barrolle

22. Malike Kromah- LISCR FC

Forwards

23. Mark Paye- FC Bea Mountain

24. Christopher Jackson- LISCR FC

25. Momo Blamo- Tony FC