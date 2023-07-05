Liberia: VP Jewel Howard-Taylor Rallies Bong for CDC Ahead of October Presidential Elections

After Going Round the South East and other parts of the country and interfacing with traditional leaders, chiefs and citizens, the vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jewel Howard-Taylor, is drawing the curtains on her nation-wide tour in her native Bong County, interacting with key political stakeholders, traditional leaders, chiefs and citizens.

Speaking at the start of the tour Monday in Bong Mines, Fuamah District, Howard-Taylor said the decision to conclude the consultations in Bong County was that she wanted the blessings and prayers from her kinsmen to cap the all-important tour.

"When I started the consultation visits to the South-East, I resolved I must end it in my native county, because I know that the prayers and blessings from the people of Bong County are valuable and will urge me on," she said.

The prayers came in torrent as chiefs, traditional leaders and citizens endorsed Howard-Taylor's vice standard bearer aspiration, while also praying that her political journey would be a successful endeavour. Fuamah District Paramount, Joseph Tartee who stated that Howard-Taylor had paid her dues, demonstrated character and competence and has fought to develop Bong County since becoming senator of Bong County in 2005.

"Madam Vice President, what you have done in Bong County over the years is massive. We can't recall all, but just want to assure you that we will support the CDC because you (our daughter) is on the ticket and there is no way we will leave you and vote for someone else," he said.

"It was in this same Fuamah District you recorded a massive support to win Dr. Henrique Tokpa in the 2014 Senate race. We have always stood with you, and we are prepared to support you in October. The number of votes the CDC will receive again from Fuamah District will tell you how we are committed to you."

The consultation train moved from there to Salala District where top traditional leaders, influential political stakeholders gathered.

Although they tend to be insulated from partisan politics, traditional leaders enjoy the respect and reverence of their people and wield considerable political influence. Howard-Taylor took the decision to parley with these traditional leaders of the district to underscore two important points. One, to underline the significance of the chiefs as critical stakeholders in the country's democratic project and two, to demonstrate the high esteem in which she holds them.

In Fuamah and Salala Districts, Howard-Taylor's message to citizens was succinct: she told them she had come to inform and consult with them to support President George Weah's re-election and to seek their prayers and blessings, which they generously gave.

"I am here to let you know that I will be on the ballot again with President George Weah as his vice presidential candidate. Looking at the gains made during the president's first six years it's just necessary the people of Bong County give the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change another chance to continue the massive developments we have started as a team," she said.

"It's a pleasure to have a vice president coming from your own county, and we must protect that to the fullest in October by voting again for President Weah."

There are, however, a few remarkable things about these consultations, particularly the meetings with the traditional leaders, chiefs and citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One, it should be noted that Howard-Taylor was not just meeting citizens just because she is the vice president, he has always maintained a cordial and harmonious relationship with them over the years.

Beyond politics, she had established years-long relationships with the citizens of the county and this was widely acknowledged. Another common feature of the visits virtually everywhere was that prominent citizens and ordinary citizens converged to welcome and cheer the vice president.

At every point Howard-Taylor reiterated President Weah's physical and mental capacity to lead, stressing that the CDC has made significant gains in Bong County. SHe equally made references to the president's track record in the county, including the pavement of Gbarnga streets, payment of USD$ 900,000.00 towards the completion of the Bong County Technical College, completion of the construction of the road Bong- Lofa road portion among others.