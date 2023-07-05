Liberia: Chris Weah Reiterates Desire to Contest LFA Presidency

Paynesville City — Chris Geeply Weah, the Chief Executive Officer of Chris Holding, has reaffirmed his intention to run for the presidency of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) in 2026. Weah, known for his outspoken views on the state of football in Liberia, believes that Liberian football has endured a tumultuous period under the leadership of Mustapha Raji.

Addressing the media, Weah emphasized the importance of restoring the integrity of football in the country. While he acknowledged the need to commercialize the local league, he also expressed his commitment to rejuvenating the senior national team and returning it to its former glory.

"I am determined to take Liberian Football beyond corruption and dependence on aid, and create opportunities for everyone," Weah stated. He added, "I want to assure the football community that you do not need to be my friend to benefit from my administration or the sponsorships I will secure."

Weah emphasized his previous efforts to support clubs and vowed to continue these initiatives once he assumes the presidency. In a significant development, his franchise recently acquired and unveiled a 32-seater bus in preparation for the upcoming 2023/2024 league season. The bus proudly displays the names of the various clubs affiliated with Chris Holding, including Women Upper League clubs Senior Female Pro and Stages Queens, male 3rd Division club Chrisco United FC, and fourth division Stages II FC. This initiative aims to facilitate transportation for the teams during their home and away matches across the country.

Weah revealed that the newly acquired bus is the first of three buses planned for the clubs. Additionally, he outlined a comprehensive three-year program that includes the construction of a mini stadium worth over $450,000 USD in Margibi. He pledged significant investments in youth programs and emphasized the prioritization of women's football development. Furthermore, Weah aims to enhance the team's capabilities through basic computer training.

As Weah prepares for his future campaign for the LFA presidency, his dedication to advancing Liberian football and fostering sustainable development within the sport remains a focal point for his administration.